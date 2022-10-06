An argument Thursday afternoon in north Minneapolis between two men ended with one of them shot to death, officials said.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of N. Morgan and 30th avenues, police said.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot, "apparently resulting from an argument with another adult male known to him," a police statement read.

Neighbors and police provided emergency aid before the man was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health, where he died, the statement continued. Officials have yet to release his identity.

No arrests have been announced, and police have offered no initial indication of a motive.

Anyone with information about this case can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

There have been 71 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares with 81 in the city at this time last year.