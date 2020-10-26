A man in his mid-20s was shot several times in the chest in north Minneapolis, authorities said Monday.
The gunfire occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Emerson Avenue, the dispatch audio disclosed. Officers had a large area around the block sealed off as they looked for any suspects, evidence and witnesses.
There was no immediate word on what prompted the shooting, and no arrests have been announced.
The man was taken by ambulance to HCMC, where he was last reported to be in "serious/critical condition," city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie wrote in an e-mail.
