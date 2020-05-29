Authorities on Friday identified the only person whose death has so far been connected to the unrest that has persisted since George Floyd died Monday after his curbside detention in Minneapolis.

Calvin L. Horton Jr., 43, of Minneapolis, was fatally shot outside a pawnshop Wednesday night on East Lake Street near S. Bloomington Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Horton suffered wounds to his chest and other upper extremities, the examiner's office announced.

A 59-year-old man from Galesville, Wis., who owns Cadillac Jewelry, was arrested that night and remains jailed ahead of possible murder charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The storefront suffered significant damage and was looted that night.

Police have yet to disclose a motive for the shooting, but police sources said the owner suspected the man was involved in the looting.

Calvin Horton

Two officers responded to the scene outside the pawnshop and administered first aid to Horton until medics arrived. He was taken to HCMC, where he died.