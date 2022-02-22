St. Paul police have identified the man shot and killed outside a homicide victim's St. Paul funeral, Monday, where three others were wounded.

Agustin Martinez, 28, of Crystal, died in the gunfire, where "multiple shooters" are believed responsible, police said.

"Multiple shooters" were responsible for the gunfire at about 11:20 a.m. on the West Side in the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue near Bradshaw Funeral Homes' Simple Traditions location, said police spokesman Steve Linders. He did not get into specifics about what prompted the shooting but did say, "We believe this was gang-related."

The suspects also were there to attend the funeral, Linders said, and no arrests have been made.

The shooting came during visitation and about 40 minutes before services were scheduled to begin for 26-year-old Casanova Carter, of St. Paul, who was shot three weeks ago. There also have been no arrests in connection with Carter's death.

Police said their responding officers located four victims outside the funeral home: a man in his 30s struck in the neck; a man in his 20s grazed in the face; a man in his 20s shot in the abdomen, back and leg; and Martinez, who suffered grave injuries. He was declared dead at Regions Hospital.

There have been eight homicides in St. Paul so far this year, following a record of 38 in the city last year.