A man was shot and killed Friday morning near the Cub Foods store in north Minneapolis, marking the city's 84th homicide of the year and equaling the number of homicides in the city for all of 2020.

Witnesses said the suspect crashed into a car off Lyndale Avenue N. and W. Broadway Avenue and then tried to flee the scene, said Trenton Pollard, chief operating officer of We Push for Peace, a community outreach group that has been stationed at the Cub store for a year to help deter crime.

When another man tried to intervene, the suspect shot him, Pollard said.

The suspect then fled to the Cub store and tried to carjack a woman who works for the Twin Cities Salvation Army and was headed to the store for a news conference announcing the kickoff of the nonprofit's annual Red Kettle campaign.

The woman struggled with the suspect, and two volunteers with We Push for Peace helped her apprehend the man before police arrived.

"Who knows what would have happened if we weren't here and grabbed the guy?" Pollard said.

A spokesman for the Salvation Army, Dan Furry, said the woman wasn't injured. "It's wonderful they were here," he said of the We Push for Peace volunteers.

"We believe more presence in our community is what is needed," Pollard said.

