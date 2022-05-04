A 19-year old was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot several times outside a Brooklyn Park gas station.

As many as 25 rounds were fired during the shooting which occurred about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue, said Brooklyn Park police Deputy Chief Mark Bruley.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was hit several times, Bruley said.

Witnesses told police numerous people were involved in the shooting and fled the scene on foot and in vehicles. Officers searched the area and made three arrests, Bruley said.

One of the suspects arrested had a handgun with him, Bruley said.

A preliminary investigation found approximately 25 rounds had been fired from several weapons and that all those involved knew each other.

Police continue to investigate.