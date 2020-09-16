One man repeatedly stabbed and severely wounded another man at a light rail station in Bloomington, authorities said Wednesday.

The attack occurred about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at the 28th Avenue station, police said. A 31-year-old suspect was arrested soon afterward with the help of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport police.

Bloomington officers arrived at the scene of the stabbing and joined emergency medical personnel in providing aid to the 31-year-old victim before he was taken to HCMC in critical condition, police said.

The suspect remains jailed on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances leading to the attack, nor have they released the identities of either man.