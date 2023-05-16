A man has admitted to fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy following a fight in north Minneapolis.

Jeremiah M. Grady, 20, of Minneapolis, agreed on Monday in Hennepin County District Court to plead guilty to second-degree intentional murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting of London Bean on Sept. 8, 2021, outside Grady's apartment building at 8th and Aldrich avenues N.

The plea agreement between the prosecution and the defense calls for Grady to be sentenced to a term of more than 30½ years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Grady is expected to serve the first 18⅔ years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Grady remains jailed ahead of sentencing on Aug. 11.

According to the charges:

Bean was shot after getting into a fight with another boy, believed to be Grady's younger brother, while several adults looked on.

As the fight continued, witnesses told police that Grady — wearing a black ski mask and dressed in all black — came around from the back of the building and pointed a gun at everyone, yelling, "Yeah! Wassup!"

As people ran, Grady fired off several shots, two of which struck Bean in the chest and abdomen. Bean was taken by emergency responders to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead there.

As Grady fled, he fired at a blue SUV parked nearby, narrowly missing a teenage girl, police said. Grady, who was 18 years old at the time of the shooting, surrendered to police about three weeks later.

Also charged in connection with Bean's death is Grady's father. Letterance Grady, 41, of Minneapolis, allegedly encouraged his son to retaliate against the Bean family for perceived bullying and drove him to the scene of the shooting.

Letterance Grady is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder and harboring a fugitive. He was arrested four days after his son.

The father is in jail in Anoka County, where he's charged with first-degree robbery on allegations that he was one of two people who held up a T-Mobile store in Columbia Heights in August 2021.