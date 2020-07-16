A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to carelessly disposing embers from a hookah that accidentally started the fire of a lakeside restaurant in a longstanding Bde Maka Ska pavilion.

Nouh O. Elmi, of Minneapolis, admitted to a gross-misdemeanor negligent fire count on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the blaze that resulted in the razing of the 1930s building. Most recently, the historic structure housed Lola on the Lake restaurant concession on the northeast edge of what had been known as Lake Calhoun.

Elmi, who was initially charged with a felony, was immediately sentenced and had a one-year term in the county workhouse stayed for two years by Judge Theodora Gaitas.

Instead, he was ordered participate in the restorative justice program, which helps those convicted of certain minor offenses connect with social workers and other support services.

Elmi dumped hot coals from the hookah behind garbage cans on the building’s southwest corner, causing a blaze overnight that eventually engulfed the structure on May 16, 2019. A hookah is a water pipe with a long, flexible tube used to smoke flavored tobacco. The tobacco is heated indirectly with coals or wood embers.

The loss from the fire was estimated at more than $2 million.

May 21, 2019 (Minneapolis) Investigators from the MPD are seeking the help of the public in identifying two individuals in connection to the fire early Thursday morning at 3000 E. Lake Calhoun Parkway. Investigators are releasing these images of a male and female who were at the pavilion between 3:00 and 3:30am when the fire started. Anyone with information regarding the identity of these two individuals is asked to call the MPD Arson Investigation Tip Line at 612-673-3070. Information leading to the identification of these individuals may qualify for a reward.

Lola on the Lake, which took over the space in 2018, did not rebuild but is up and running at the same location with an abbreviated food truck schedule.