One man in his 20s was killed after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a release, after an argument escalated in a crowd of roughly 100 people outside an unlicensed night club.

Police responded to the scene at 2500 N. 2nd St. at 4:23 a.m., and found the man with life-threatening gunshot wounds lying in the middle of the street. Officers and then EMS tended to the man, and he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

The police statement described a chaotic scene in which another man in his 40s was also struck by a car in the aftermath of the shooting, but that man "suffered apparent non-life-threatening injuries," and went to the hospital, according to the release.

The driver that hit him left the scene.

No arrests have been made. Minneapolis Police Sgt. Garrett Preston said a description of a suspected shooter was not available.

