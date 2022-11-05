A man was killed late Friday in a rollover crash in Faribault County in southern Minnesota.
Jason J. Neubauer, 46, of Wells, Minn., was southbound on Hwy. 22 after 11:30 p.m. Friday when his pickup truck went off the road at 540th Avenue and rolled, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
Neubauer wasn't wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, and the road was dry.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man killed in rollover crash in southern Minnesota
Pickup truck went off the road on Hwy. 22 in Faribault County.
One Minnesota WWII veteran's story amplifies what so many endured
A retired bond trader compiled letters sent to the New Prague Times for a book, published this spring.
Business
U.S. Bank CEO wants workers back in the office three days a week
CEO Andy Cecere sent a memo to workers last week asking them to come to the office more often.
West Metro
Hopkins assistant fire chief dies in line of duty
Jimmy Scanlon was a firefighter in Hopkins for 14 years and served as assistant chief since 2019. His department said he suffered cardiac arrest on the job.
Local
Plymouth woman pleads guilty to meal and Medicaid fraud schemes
Anab Artan Awad, 52, admitted she fabricated paperwork to defraud the federal government of more than $11 million in reimbursements for feeding children.