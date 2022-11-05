Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man was killed late Friday in a rollover crash in Faribault County in southern Minnesota.

Jason J. Neubauer, 46, of Wells, Minn., was southbound on Hwy. 22 after 11:30 p.m. Friday when his pickup truck went off the road at 540th Avenue and rolled, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Neubauer wasn't wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, and the road was dry.