The State Patrol has released the name of the man killed Sunday in a head-on crash in northern Minnesota

Larry Meyer, 69, of Hibbing, Minn., was heading west on Hwy. 169 between Hibbing and Grand Rapids in Itasca County when an eastbound driver crossed the centerline and struck his pickup, the State Patrol said.

Meyer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which occurred about 5:05 a.m. in Greenway Township. He was taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids where he later died, the patrol said.

The eastbound driver, identified by the patrol as Matthew Kirkpatrick, 38, of Keewatin, Minn., was taken to a hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

Kirkpatrick was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation, but "impaired driving is suspected," the patrol's report said.

