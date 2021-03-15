A man from Mankato, Minn. was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Le Sueur County.

Steven Roemhildt, 54, was driving west on Hwy. 60 in a Chevy Impala that collided with an eastbound Ford Taurus near milepost 122 in Elysian Township just after midnight, the State Patrol said.

Roemhildt, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The Taurus driver, identified by the patrol as Jacob Smith, 21 of Lakeville, was not seriously hurt. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, the patrol said.

Smith was wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768