A man from Mankato, Minn. was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Le Sueur County.
Steven Roemhildt, 54, was driving west on Hwy. 60 in a Chevy Impala that collided with an eastbound Ford Taurus near milepost 122 in Elysian Township just after midnight, the State Patrol said.
Roemhildt, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
The Taurus driver, identified by the patrol as Jacob Smith, 21 of Lakeville, was not seriously hurt. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, the patrol said.
Smith was wearing a seat belt.
Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
