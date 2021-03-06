The 79-year-old man killed Wednesday in a house fire in Bloomington was identified Saturday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Firefighters pulled Jerome D. Halvorson from his burning home in the 7400 block of Landau Drive just after noon Wednesday, but were unable to revive him. He died at the scene.

The house sustained significant damage and Halvorson's dog also died, authorities said. The state fire marshal is investigating.