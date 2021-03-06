The 79-year-old man killed Wednesday in a house fire in Bloomington was identified Saturday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Firefighters pulled Jerome D. Halvorson from his burning home in the 7400 block of Landau Drive just after noon Wednesday, but were unable to revive him. He died at the scene.
The house sustained significant damage and Halvorson's dog also died, authorities said. The state fire marshal is investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Fatal shooting reported near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
One person died after being taken to a hospital.
Chauvin Trial
Picking jury for Chauvin trial will be huge task with large pool and lots of questions
The trial is set to start, but ruling on 3rd-degree murder charge brings uncertainty.
Local
Suspect arrested in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run
A 54-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a hit-and-run crash Thursday that killed a pedestrian in north Minneapolis, police said Saturday.First responders were…
Local
From Minnesota to Italy: Rare fresco project spotlights biblical women
Fresco of biblical women starts in Minnesota, destined for church outside Rome
Duluth
'Miracle' hockey star Mark Pavelich's brain to be examined for CTE
'Way too much trauma and way too much hurt,' his sister posted.