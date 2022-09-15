A 42-year-old man remains jailed Thursday on suspicion of a murder at a home in east-central Minnesota, officials said.

Kanabec County sheriff's deputies were dispatched early Tuesday afternoon to the single-family residence in Ogilvie, where they located "a person deceased of obvious homicidal violence," a Sheriff's Office statement issued Thursday read.

The victim's identity will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office once family notifications have been made.

The Sheriff's Office said it wants to hear from anyone with security cameras in the Ogilvie area or who saw "unusual activity involving a single male between Monday evening and Tuesday morning."

While law enforcement has not indicated how the killing occurred, the Sheriff's Office is asking property owners in the area to look for a hatchet or other sharp object, but asked the public not to "touch any found objects."

Along with the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, other agencies involved in the investigation are sheriff's offices in Mille Lacs and Pine counties, Itasca County Search and Rescue, the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force, the state Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.