A man was shot to death Tuesday behind a home in a St. Paul alley, authorities said.

The shooting brought police to the 900 block of N. Forest Street, just south of Case Avenue on the city’s East Side.

Police have yet to disclose any further details in what is the city’s 27th homicide of the year.

Two men in their 20s ran from the alley shortly after the gunfire, according to emergency dispatch audio. No arrests have been announced.

The victim’s girlfriend notified police of the shooting, the dispatch audio disclosed.

Two children were in the home at the time, according to the audio.

