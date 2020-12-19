Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed Friday night to a house explosion in the north metro community of Oak Grove.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Oak Grove Fire Department and St. Francis Police Department responded to a report of a significantly damaged house on the 4400 block of NW. 214th Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

A woman had returned home to find her house damaged and suspected her husband was inside, authorities said. Emergency responders found a man in the home and rescued him. He was taking to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, where his condition was unknown Friday night.

Early reports suggest the house exploded, but the cause remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

ZOË JACKSON