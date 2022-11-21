A man down on railroad tracks in Elk River was hit by a train and killed, officials said.
The incident occurred about 6:10 p.m. Saturday near the NW. 165th Avenue crossing, said Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen.
The identity of the man, who was 57 years old and from Anoka, was being withheld pending notification of relatives, the chief said.
The conductor on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train sounded its horn once the man was spotted on the tracks but could not stop in time, Nierenhausen said. It often takes about a mile before a freight train can make a full emergency stop.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
North Metro
Man hit by train, killed in Elk River
The incident occurred early Saturday evening, police said.
St. Paul
Chronic auto thief sentenced for crashing stolen car, killing other motorist in St. Paul
Xia Her-Xiong has been convicted of stealing a vehicle seven times among other convictions for selling and possessing drugs.
Minneapolis
Woman dead in suspected hit-and-run in Minneapolis
The woman was hit after she fell in a parking lot, police said.
Local
Eyeing surplus, DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment
In the last session, the department asked lawmakers for more than $300 million for one-time projects around the state, but left largely empty-handed after major spending bills collapsed under partisan spending disagreements.
Local
After push from neighbors, Lake Harriet Band Shell may go back to blue
1,500 sign petition to ditch brown color during upcoming $2 million renovation