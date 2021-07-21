A man was hit by a freight train and killed before dawn Wednesday in Buffalo, Minn., authorities said.

The incident involving an eastbound Canadian Pacific train occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near the NE. 5th Street crossing on tracks that run parallel to Hwy. 55, police said.

Law enforcement arrived and found that the man was dead at the scene, according to police.

His identity has yet to be released.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482