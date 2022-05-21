An unidentified man in his 50s was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot late Friday night at a home in the 800 block of Elwood Avenue in north Minneapolis, police said.

Three suspects fled the scene after apparently stealing the victim's car, a 2004 silver Toyota Tundra pickup truck that was found abandoned in St. Paul, police said.

Officers responded after shots were reported at about 9:15 p.m. Friday. Callers told police that the man was in the front yard of a house yelling that he had been shot. Officers arrived and provided medical treatment before they were relieved by emergency responders, who took the man to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The victim's name and condition have not been released by police. Police said the man was apparently inside the house with the suspects at the time of the shooting.

Police said the suspects were two males and one female. Their relationship to the victim is not known.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at crimestoppersmn.org.