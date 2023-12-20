A man was found stabbed to death in an apartment just south of downtown Minneapolis, officials said.

Shane A. Johnson, 42, of Minneapolis suffered numerous "sharp force injuries" at the Abbott Apartments in the 100 block of E. 18th Street and died there shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday night.

Police have yet to announce any arrests or explain the circumstances leading up to the killing.