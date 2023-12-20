A man was found stabbed to death in an apartment just south of downtown Minneapolis, officials said.
Shane A. Johnson, 42, of Minneapolis suffered numerous "sharp force injuries" at the Abbott Apartments in the 100 block of E. 18th Street and died there shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday night.
Police have yet to announce any arrests or explain the circumstances leading up to the killing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Rochester
Rochester charter schools serving Somali children declare bankruptcy, leaving future in doubt
Rochester STEM Academy and its counterpart Rochester Math and Science Academy began Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in early December.
Minneapolis
Man found stabbed to death at apartment building south of downtown Minneapolis
Police have yet to announce any arrests or explain the circumstances leading up to the killing.
Minneapolis
Man dies two days after Minneapolis bar shooting
Officials have announced no arrests in connection with the killing.
Local
Motorist dies in Morrison County crash
A minivan driver was making a left turn toward a median crossover when he was struck by a passing truck, the State Patrol said
Minneapolis
North Minneapolis day care window shot out as kids visit Santa inside
The Santa visit was on the floor below where the shooting happened, O'Hara said. He noted that children had been in the affected room just before the shooting happened.