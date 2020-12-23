A man was found in a parked car shot to death early Wednesday in the Seward neighborhood of south Minneapolis, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of S. 28th Avenue after a report of shots fired about 12:45 a.m. , where they discovered the man in the vehicle, police said.

The officers removed the man, believed to be in his 20s, from the car parked just south of E. Franklin Avenue and began CPR until paramedics arrived and took over. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting.

Authorities have yet to release the man's identity.

The killing brought to 81 the number of homicides in the city this year. That compares to 48 in 2019.

