St. Paul Police are investigating a homicide in the city's Frogtown neighborhood after a man was found lying dead in the street early Sunday.

The man, who has not been identified, was discovered near the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and N. Mackubin Street, according to a police news release.

Police said they responded to the 400 block of Sherburne Avenue just before 2 a.m. after residents reported that shots had been fired. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was processed for evidence by the department's Forensic Services Unit, and officers will be canvassing the area for cameras that may have captured the incident. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting to call at 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County medical examiner is working to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

This is the Capitol city's 24th homicide this year.