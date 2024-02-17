Minneapolis homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances involving a dead body found Friday night in a vacant residential building in the Elliot Park neighborhood near downtown.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a body at the vacant building in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. The found an unidentified man inside the building with a fatal gunshot wound.
Forensic scientists with the Minneapolis police processed the scene and collected evidence. No arrests have been reported.
