A violent felon was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting a man outside an Eagan hotel.

The gunfire occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Monday at the Sonesta Suites, just off the Lone Oak Road exit of Interstate 35E, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim on the grass on the south side of the hotel with several gunshot wounds, according to police and emergency dispatch audio. His identity has yet to be released.

Police soon stopped a car leaving the area and took a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman into custody. The woman was later released.

The male suspect, who is from St. Paul, was released from prison in May after being sentenced in 2016 for illegal weapons possession. He has yet to be charged in Monday's shooting. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Authorities have yet to say whether the victim and the gunman were acquainted before the shooting. Police also have yet to address a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call police at 651-675-5799.