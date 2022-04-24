A man was fatally shot during a verbal altercation late Saturday night in Uptown, according to Minneapolis police. No arrest has been made.

Police said they responded just before midnight to a report of shots fired in the area of Hennepin and Lagoon Avenues South. They found a man in his early 30s near Girard and Lagoon Avenues with a gunshot wound. He later died at the scene, a police spokesman said.

Preliminary information from the spokesman indicates that a verbal altercation between several individuals moved outside from a local business and shots were fired.

The Minneapolis homicide unit has begun an investigation. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the deceased male along with the cause later.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.