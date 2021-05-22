One man was fatally shot and another wounded Friday night in north Minneapolis, police said.

At 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification near N. 26th and Logan avenues, receiving a report of a vehicle crash at the same spot as they headed there, according to police spokesman John Elder.

They found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds in the vehicle. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died.

A second man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at North Memorial by private vehicle. Police believe he was also shot at 26th and Logan.

A third person involved in the crash, a woman, suffered medical distress and was taken to a hospital, police said. She was not shot, Elder said.

The man's death marks Minneapolis' 29th homicide of 2021.

