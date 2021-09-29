A man was fatally shot midday Wednesday at a Brooklyn Center gas station, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred at the Speedway at 6950 Brooklyn Boulevard, according to police.

No arrests have been announced as the "investigation is active and ongoing," said Police Cmdr. Garett Flesland. "Good leads are being followed up on."

Flesland said the shooting does not appear to be random in nature.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482