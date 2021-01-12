A man died after he was run over Tuesday afternoon by a driver in northeast Minneapolis, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of NE Lowry Avenue and NE Arthur Street, police said.

The man, who was in his 50s, was walking north on Arthur and crossing Lowry at the time he was hit, according to police.

The intersection has no traffic signals nor stop signs for traffic on Lowry. It also lacks marked crosswalks.

The driver stopped and cooperated with authorities.

Police have yet to identify the driver or the pedestrian.

