A man died after he was run over Tuesday afternoon by a driver in northeast Minneapolis, authorities said.
The collision occurred about 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of NE Lowry Avenue and NE Arthur Street, police said.
The man, who was in his 50s, was walking north on Arthur and crossing Lowry at the time he was hit, according to police.
The intersection has no traffic signals nor stop signs for traffic on Lowry. It also lacks marked crosswalks.
The driver stopped and cooperated with authorities.
Police have yet to identify the driver or the pedestrian.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Storm to bring 6 to 10 inches of snow to metro, blizzard conditions to the west
The Twin Cities could see 6 to 10 inches of snow Thursday and Friday.
Local
'Church Service' led by 'Storm the Capitol' organizer approved for State Capitol
Law enforcement has been on alert after credible threats of violence tied to Sunday events around country.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Twin Cities in line for up to 9 inches of snow with year's first storm
The south metro and southern Minnesota could see 6 inches of snow or more Thursday and Friday.
Local
St. Louis Park man pleads guilty to serving as soldier in ISIS suicide unit
Sentencing guidelines call for the 24-year-old to serve 20 years in prison, but the