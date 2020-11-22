A man died and a woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night after both were shot in north Minneapolis' McKinley neighborhood.

According to police spokesman John Elder, officers were called to the 3700 block of N. 6th Street at 5:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived but were unable to find any victims. But people at the scene told them that two people had been shot and taken by personal vehicles to a hospital.

The two victims, reported to be a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Both were suffering from gunshot wounds and in critical condition. The man died later Saturday evening.

No one is in custody, Elder said.

STAFF REPORT