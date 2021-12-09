A motorist died in a single vehicle rollover crash early Thursday in north Minneapolis.
The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at N. 27th and Lyndale avenues, said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten.
The man was driving fast when his vehicle left the road about 12:12 a.m. The vehicle flipped and struck a tree, Parten said.
The name of the driver was not released.
