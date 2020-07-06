A man is dead after he crashed while driving Sunday night in East Bethel and was thrown from his vehicle.

Authorities found the victim outside a burning vehicle near the intersection of NE. 229th Avenue and Gopher Drive, said Lt. Andy Knotz of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and the East Bethel Fire Department were called to the scene about 10:48 p.m. about a single vehicle crash. They found a BMW fully engulfed in flames and the driver and lone occupant of the car outside. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Knotz said.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was westbound on 229th Avenue and left the road at a curve near Gopher Drive. The vehicle went airborne, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver was ejected.

The name of the victim has not been released.