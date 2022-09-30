A man was killed in the collision of two boats on the Mississippi River in Hastings earlier this week, officials said Friday.
The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Tuesday on the river near King's Cove Marina, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office identified the man as Dallas Larson, 59, of Hastings.
According to the Sheriff's Office:
Witnesses reported that a small flat-bottom boat occupied by a man and a woman collided with a cabin cruiser.
People in the cabin cruiser got the man and woman out of the water and gave them first aid until emergency responders arrived. The two were taken to Regions Hospital, where Larson died.
The woman with him suffered serious but noncritical injuries.
