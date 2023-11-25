A man was fatally shot in a South St. Paul neighborhood Friday afternoon.
South St. Paul police found an adult male lying near the shoulder of a road after responding to gunfire at 4:50 p.m. in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue S.
The man had an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso, police said. Police and fire crews at the scene provided medical aid. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
South St. Paul police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.
