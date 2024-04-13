A man died after he was shot Friday night in north Minneapolis, police said.

Minneapolis police received 911 calls and ShotSpotter notifications about 8:55 p.m. Friday that alerted them to a shooting near the 3600 block of Penn Avenue N., along the border of the Cleveland and Folwell neighborhoods. When police arrived, they found a crowd and a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Police provided aid to the man until he was transported to a hospital, but despite those efforts the man died at the hospital, according to a police news release. Homicide investigators were working to determine the sequence of events that led up to the shooting.

No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Saturday afternoon, and the victim's identity had not yet been released. Police encouraged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.



