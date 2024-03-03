A man died of apparent gunshot wounds in south Minneapolis on Sunday morning, authorities said.
Minneapolis police said they found the man with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries at the intersection of East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue after responding to reports of a shooting and an alert from ShotSpotter technology just after 1 a.m.
He was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died several hours later. Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting. No one has been arrested in the case.
