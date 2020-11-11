A supporter of President Donald Trump attacked an older couple displaying a political sign on a White Bear Lake street corner, swinging a golf club at them and punching the man in the head, according to felony charges.

Mark A. Ulsaker, 50, of Lino Lakes, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence and assault of a police officer in connection with the attack Sunday and resisting arrest afterward.

Ulsaker posted bond Wednesday and was released. Court records list no defense attorney for him.

Robert Bongard, who lives in the area, said he saw the sign and described it as being a large piece of plywood with the hand-painted message: "Trumpers — thank God in greyhound he is gone."

The message roughly echoes the lyrics of a Roy Clark country song, "Thank God and Greyhound You're Gone," from the viewpoint of a man saying good riddance to his girlfriend.

Bongard said the man and woman "routinely go to that corner" where they were confronted and bring signs bearing various political messages with them.

According to the criminal complaint:

The husband and wife, ages 80 and 78, were among a group standing on a corner at Hwy. 96 and Centerville Road midafternoon Sunday, five days after voters chose Democrat Joe Biden over Trump.

The woman said she and her husband were waving the homemade political sign when Ulsaker pulled up next to them in his pickup truck and shouted a vulgarity at them.

Ulsaker then walked up from behind and started swinging a golf club at their heads and punched the man in the head.

A witness gave police the pickup's license plate number, which led officers to Ulsaker's home. He resisted arrest and took a swing at the officer, who blocked the fist with one arm.

Ulsaker calmed down once the officer drew his Taser. The officer left with an injured thumb.

Under questioning by police, Ulsaker said he is a "Trump supporter" who was angry about the couple's sign.

He said he made an obscene gesture, swung a golf club at them and kicked over the sign.

Ulsaker said he punched the man because he was coming after him. He also said he drove his pickup over the curb toward the woman, but only to scare her.

The complaint did not disclose the couple's names.