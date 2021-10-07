A man who shot at officers in Blaine Monday was charged Wednesday, and the deputy who shot him was identified.

Randall William Reeve, 62, is charged with first-degree assault, threats of violence and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a complaint filed in Anoka County District Court. Reeve is hospitalized at HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of his injuries, from which he is expected to recover.

Deputy Jeffrey Barrett, who has been with the department for six years, shot Reeve, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Barrett remains on administrative leave.

Parts of the incident were captured by body and dashboard cameras, according to the BCA. Agents recovered multiple long guns at the scene.

The Blaine Police Department is investigating Reeve's actions, while the BCA is investigating the officer's use of force.

According to the complaint, Blaine police officers responded to a report of a man who was threatening others and firing a gun in the area of 106th Avenue and NE. Quincy Drive about 10:15 p.m. Monday. Officers spoke with a woman who said Reeve had confronted her and her boyfriend while holding a shotgun.

After the woman went into the house with her boyfriend, she could hear Reeve firing the gun outside. Officers then set up a perimeter around her house. Reeve opened a door and made threats to kill someone and fired his guns into the air and in the direction of officers, according to the complaint.

