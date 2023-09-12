A 26-year-old man has been charged with killing a woman during a drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis last month.

Tremaine M. Bucholz, of Dent, Minn., was charged in Hennepin County District Court last week with second-degree murder and illegal weapons possession in connection with the death on Aug. 9 of 34-year-old Stevi Rae Palacio, of Minneapolis, near the intersection of N. Thomas and Oak Park avenues.

Bucholz made his first court appearance Friday and remains jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail ahead of a hearing on Oct. 2. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

Bucholz's criminal history in Minnesota includes felony convictions for drug dealing and aiding an offender, and a gross misdemeanor conviction for making violent threats.

According to the criminal complaint:

A report of gunfire shortly after midnight sent officers to the scene, where they located Palacio on the sidewalk and shot in the back. She was taken by emergency responders to HCMC, where she soon pronounced dead.

Police located video from a resident's doorbell camera and it captured a cargo van stopping alongside Palacio before a gunshot from someone in the front passenger seat wounds her. Palacio starts running, and the same suspect fires seven more shots, with one hitting her in the back.

Police found the van a day later parked in the underground garage of an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Golden Valley Road. Its passenger-side window was shattered from the gunfire coming from inside the vehicle. Investigators collected fingerprints of Bucholz and the driver from inside the van.

Police arrested Bucholz on Sept. 5. He admitted being in the van but did not confess to shooting Palacio. The charges also failed to point to a motive for the killing.

A law enforcement search of Bucholz's cellphone revealed a video of him with a semiautomatic gun. Someone attempted to delete the video two days after the shooting. It also showed repeated internet searches for news articles about Palacio's death.