Minnesota State Troopers uncovered a more-than-170-pound drug cache that included fentanyl powder, methamphetamine and cocaine when they stopped a man on his drive back from Mexico, according to new federal charges unsealed this week.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Rito Gaxiola, Jr., on one count of possession with intent to distribute those controlled substances – which also included more than 39,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl.

Gaxiola, a Minnesota resident, was first charged in a sealed criminal complaint in October 2022, days after law enforcement found the narcotics in his 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee as he reentered the state. A federal magistrate judge unsealed the case Wednesday at the request of prosecutors. Gaxiola does not yet have an attorney listed as representing him, and his custody status was not clear as of Thursday morning.

The single October 2022 bust of Gaxiola would rival what authorities called the biggest fentanyl haul in state history. But that operation involved six people using the mail to ship more than 66 pounds of fentanyl pills between August and December 2022. Gaxiola was meanwhile caught with more than 60 pounds of fentanyl – between the powder and the pills – during that one traffic stop that year.

According to charges, Gaxiola has a history of controlled substance convictions and once escaped from Duluth's Federal Prison Camp, remaining a fugitive for nearly four months.

He fled the camp months into serving a 10-year federal sentence and was arrested again in 2017 for third-degree possession of a controlled substance in Le Sueur County, Minn. Gaxiola received another 42 months in state prison for that conviction. That also violated his federal release terms and he remained on an extended federal supervised release until November 2020.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reported last month that Minnesota experienced the biggest rise in fentanyl seizures among the five Midwestern states in its field division last year. Rafael Mattei, assistant special agent in charge of the DEA's Minneapolis-St. Paul District Office, called the phenomena a "dire situation" and did not forecast a decline or plateau in the foreseeable future.

Investigators in the state recovered more than 417,000 pills last year, up 127% over 2022. Mattei said that methamphetamine seizures in Minnesota have remained around 900 pounds or more each of the past two years. The state also saw a surge in cocaine seizures in 2023: 345 pounds, up from 69 a year earlier.