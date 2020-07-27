Authorities on Monday are looking for a man who robbed a bank at gunpoint in the Lake Mille Lacs area and fled with an accomplice.

The holdup occurred late Friday morning at Deerwood Bank in Garrison, just west of the lake, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect brandished a pistol before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash, the Sheriff’s Office said. He then got in a white car and fled with the driver on southbound Hwy. 169.

The robber is described white, with grayish-white hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, bluejeans, and a light brown ball cap.

Anyone with information about this holdup is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 1-218-829-4749.