A 19-year-old man and prosecutors have agreed that he will serve a six-year sentence for fatally shooting a Hopkins man last spring on the southern edge of downtown Minneapolis.

Jackson G. Robertson, who has no permanent address, agreed Monday to plead guilty to second-degree unintentional murder in connection with the shooting of Antone Rico Anderson, 34, of Hopkins, on April 3, 2023, outside a home in the 1500 block of Park Avenue.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 29. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Robertson is expected to serve roughly 3⅓ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint:

Anderson's girlfriend told police they were in the home of Robertson's mother when Robertson arrived. Robertson began arguing with Anderson and threatened to shoot him. The two met outside, where Anderson was shot while holding a knife. Robertson ran and boarded a Metro Transit bus.

Anderson died less than an hour after being shot in the chest, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

After his arrest, Robertson admitted to shooting Anderson but claimed self-defense.