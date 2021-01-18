A 72-year-old man was shot and severely wounded before sunrise Monday during a suspected attempted robbery in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. outside a business in the 2900 block of E. Franklin Avenue, police said. The gunman has not been caught.

A caller to 911 said his co-worker came into Woodland Stoves & Fireplace and said, "I've been shot," according to emergency dispatch audio.

At least two shots were fired. The man was on the sidewalk near an alley when he was hit, the dispatch audio added.

Paramedics took the man to HCMC, where he was in critical condition late Monday. His identity has not been released.

The suspect is described by police as Black, in his 20s, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a mask, gray pants and a black sweater with a white square on the back and hood.

Police are asking that anyone with information call the department's homicide unit at 612-673-2941 or Crime­Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Information leading to an arrest and conviction could result in a reward.

Paul Walsh