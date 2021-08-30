Mallory Weggemann of Eagan won her second gold medal of the Paralympics on Monday, setting a meet record in her division of the 100-meter backstroke.

Canada's Danielle Dorris took the silver medal and Julia Gaffney of the United States won bronze. Earlier in the swimming competition, which entered its sixth day on Monday in Tokyo, Weggemann won gold in the 200-meter individual medley.

Weggemann finished the race in 1:21.27.

"When you get into your 30s, you kind of start wondering how many career-best times are still left in the tank," she said. "I think I have a lot left, and it was really nice to have a race tonight that just solidified that I can still go best times."

This is Weggemann's third Paralympic Games, and she had put together a string of wins heading into them. She won four of her six events at the U.S. Paralympic team trials at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota in June.

Weggemann competes in the SM7 classification, which is for swimmers who have limited or no use of their legs.