An unresponsive person was pulled from a lake near Willmar, Minn., and declared dead after bystanders and emergency personnel tried to revive him, authorities said.

The death occurred Sunday at the Eagle Lake boat access in Dovre Township, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released. An official cause of death also not been disclosed.

Individuals were first in the effort to revive the male before medical responders took over, the Sheriff’s Office said.