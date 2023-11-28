Two new vendors will join the food hall lineup at the Market at Malcolm Yards in January, and both are beloved Twin Cities eateries. Mr. Paul's Po'boys and Jams and Revival Smoked Meats will claim the two available stands at the bustling market near the University of Minnesota.

Both are established eateries in their own right. Mr. Paul's Po'boys and Jams is the daytime outpost located at the back of Mr. Paul's Supper Club in Edina. The restaurant is the New Orleanian dream of chef/co-owner Tommy Begnaud, who runs both restaurants with partners Carrie Begnaud, Courtney Briden, and beverage director Nick Kosevich. (Kosevich also happened to have worked with Malcolm Yards to create its Boxcar Bar program.)

Revival Smoked Meats is the barbecue offshoot of the Southern fare restaurant founded by chef Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone.

Both stands will offer their classic fare along with some new menu items.

For Revival, that means in addition to their smoked meat lineup of brisket and butter ribs there will be burritos stuffed with burnt ends and smoked chicken wings and other dishes unique to the market.

Mr. Paul's will expand on the po'boy sandwiches with a mini doughnut-beignet mashup: mini dough-nets. Also included on the menu will be gumbo, crispy fried boudin balls and more. "We are beyond excited to cross the river and join the incredible restaurants already operating inside Malcolm Yards," Begnaud said in a statement.

"We want to continue to offer our guests the best of the Twin Cities culinary talent and with the addition of these teams, there are even more reasons to dine with us," said Patricia Wall, owner of the Market at Malcolm Yards.

Revival and Mr. Paul's join existing food stands Abang Yoli, Bagu Sushi, Bebe Zito ice cream and burgers, Del Sur, Martes Tacos, Momo Dosa and Wrecktangle.

Market at Malcolm Yards, 501 30th Av. SE., Mpls., malcolmyards.market