The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and by doing so in overtime won free wings for America.

Buffalo Wild Wings for years has promised to give away free orders of traditional or boneless wings if the NFL championship game required extra time. This year's big game did as the Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

On Monday, the eatery will make good on its pledge, and give away a six-piece order of wings to each customer between 2 and 5 p.m. No other purchase is necessary, but those cashing in must dine in or place an in-person take out order, the restaurant chain said.







































