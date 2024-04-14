MELBOURNE, Australia — A strong magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Monday, authorities said, but there was no tsunami alert or immediate reports of damage.
The quake struck the South Pacific Island nation 110 kilometers (68 miles) southeast of the West New Britain provincial capital Kimbe at a depth of 68 kilometers (42 miles) shortly before 7 a.m. local time (21:00 GMT), the U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami alert.
Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific ''Ring of Fire,'' the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world's earthquake and volcanic activity occurs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Strong earthquake rattles Papua New Guinea, but there is no tsunami alert or reports of damage
A strong magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Monday, authorities said, but there was no tsunami alert or immediate reports of damage.
Sports
Seeing purple: Fans get a new track color and maybe record-breaking times at Paris Olympics
Fans will be seeing purple at the Olympics when athletes try to set records at this summer's Paris Games.
World
Survivors of 2017 Ariana Grande UK concert bombing take legal action against intelligence agency
More than 250 survivors of the suicide bombing that killed 22 people at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England are taking legal action against Britain's domestic intelligence agency, lawyers said.
World
Congo landslide kills at least 15 people and up to 60 others are missing, officials say
A landslide in southwest Congo caused by heavy rains killed at least 15 people and left as many as 60 others missing, local officials said Sunday.
Business
Israel is quiet on next steps against Iran -- and on which partners helped shoot down missiles
Israeli leaders on Sunday credited an international military coalition with helping thwart a direct Iranian attack involving hundreds of drones and missiles, calling the coordinated response a starting point for a ''strategic alliance'' of regional opposition to Tehran.