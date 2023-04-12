Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

WINONA, MINN. — The father of Madeline Kingsbury's children is speaking out for the first time since she disappeared last month, calling for her safe return and adding he had nothing to do with the 26-year-old Winona woman's disappearance.

"I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely," Adam Fravel said in a statement released Wednesday by his attorney, Zachary Bauer. "I want that more than anything."

Kingsbury was last seen on March 31 dropping her children off a day care with Fravel. She didn't show up for work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester or pick up her kids. Police searched her van and home, finding her phone, wallet, ID and a jacket that she had worn earlier in the day.

Winona police say Fravel told law enforcement he left Kingsbury's home driving her van around 10 a.m., but didn't see her when he returned later that day. Police have yet to name suspects in Kingsbury's disappearance.

Fravel said Wednesday he has cooperated with local and state police "at every turn" and was advised by law enforcement not to participate in news conferences or organized searches for Kingsbury "due to safety concerns."

"However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse," Fravel said. "That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children."

Bonney Bowman, a spokesperson with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said she was "not aware of any law enforcement advising Mr. Fravel not to attend news conferences or search for Madeline."

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams called Kingsbury's disappearance "involuntary" and "suspicious" in a news conference last week.

Law enforcement organized searches for Kingsbury near Hwy. 43 in Winona and Fillmore counties and County Road 12 in Winona County, where a van matching the description of Kingsbury's vehicle was last seen driving on March 31. Police called off searches for Kingsbury after more than 2,600 volunteers showed up Friday and Saturday, covering far more ground than law enforcement expected.

Winona police said in a release Wednesday they are continuing to search for Kingsbury in the region and are receiving dozens of tips each day on Kingsbury's whereabouts. BCA officials have also taken and processed Kingsbury's van.

"We are following up on leads and paths of inquiry trying to get answers to this case," Police said in the statement.

Kingsbury's family has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to Kingsbury's whereabouts. In a statement Wednesday, family members said they have been overwhelmed by the amount of support and will continue to search for Kingsbury.