MacKenzie Scott gives $9 million to Duluth business nonprofit

The Entrepreneur Fund (EFund) was chosen through Yield Giving’s “quiet research” process, in which it chooses and evaluates organizations privately for unsolicited gifts. EFund is only the second known northeastern Minnesota organization to benefit from the billions Scott, an author and the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has given since 2020 as part of her pledge to donate a majority of her wealth over her lifetime. The Duluth Area Family YMCA received an undisclosed amount in 2020. About $140 million in donations have now been designated to Minnesota organizations.